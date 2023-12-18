Mostly Sunny and Cooler

Monday features a cool and dry morning, followed by mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least for the morning and possibly later in the day. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. Then we’ll see plenty of sun with a cool and gusty breeze — so we won’t see much of a warmup. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-50s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will start with lows in the 50s. The day will be quite breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature morning lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s, followed by mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for yet another cool morning, with good sun, a few clouds, and a gusty breeze during the day. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s