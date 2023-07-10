Monday features hot sun and a bit of haze as Saharan dust dries us out. Even so, a storm is possible in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Expect a heat advisory of much or all of South Florida, as “feels like” temperatures will be well into the triple digits again. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Tuesday will bring more hot sun, a few clouds at times, and an afternoon or evening storm in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s again — so we’re likely to see additional heat advisories.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms as moister — but not cooler — approaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some early showers and storms in spots and plenty of showers in the afternoon and early evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with lots of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now. But a low is expected to form in the middle of the ocean in a couple of days. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression as it moves southeastward and then northward — far from any land area except the Azore