Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features hot sun and a bit of haze as Saharan dust dries us out.  Even so, a storm is possible in spots during the mid to late afternoon.  Expect a heat advisory of much or all of South Florida, as “feels like” temperatures will be well into the triple digits again.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Tuesday will bring more hot sun, a few clouds at times, and an afternoon or evening storm in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s again — so we’re likely to see additional heat advisories.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms as moister —  but not cooler — approaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with some early showers and storms in spots and plenty of showers in the afternoon and early evening.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with lots of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.  But a low is expected to form in the middle of the ocean in a couple of days.  The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression as it moves southeastward and then northward — far from any land area except the Azore

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

