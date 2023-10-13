Most Popular Halloween Candy 2023

By Ben George
It’s that spooky time of the year again, and time for that annual question: What’s the most popular Halloween candy in each state? From classic favorites that never go out of style to new sugary sensations, we’ve analyzed the trends and tallied the data. Ready to find out if your go-to treat made the list?
• 16 Years Bulk Candy Sales Data
• Top 3 from Each State
• Updated Sept 2023
• Interactive Map
Every year, as October approaches, neighborhoods are aglow with jack-o’-lanterns, stores overflow with costumes, and kids eagerly count the days until they can embark on their annual candy-collecting spree. But here’s a thought: Are the treats you’re planning to hand out the same ones your local trick-or-treaters are dreaming of? The answer might just surprise you.
We’ve gone on a candy quest, pinpointing the most popular Halloween candies state by state. It’s not just about the national bestsellers; it’s about knowing what makes the kids in your neighborhood beam with joy. After all, Halloween is about those magical moments, right? So before you stock up for the big night, let’s delve into 2023’s candy map. Get ready to be the most popular house on the block!
Now on to business.
According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.6 Billion this year! That’s a 16% jump that blows away previous highs.
Overall Halloween spending is predicted to be over $12.2 Billion. Up 15% over last year. Wow Halloween!
Now, feast your eyes on the map above—it’s the culmination of our annual deep dive into which Halloween candies each state is totally sweet on. Hover over your home state to uncover the top 3 candy contenders. (Heads up, mobile users: you might miss out on the interactive fun).
So, did your state’s candy choices raise an eyebrow? Sometimes, the most-loved Halloween candy isn’t what you’d predict. For instance, who saw Salt water taffy and Hot Tamales snagging the limelight in some places?
With a sweet history spanning over 16 years, we’ve been shipping bulk candy far and wide. Our vast candy sales data gives us unique insights—like the intriguing shipments we’ve made to New York lately…
Over the years, we’ve witnessed an array of candy champs and flops. That’s the thrill of sifting through objective data! Dive into our analysis, based on 16 years (2007-2022) of sales insights, especially those crucial months leading up to Halloween.
With our expansive reach across the U.S. and into Canada, we dissected our sales state-by-state. Plus, shoutout to our network of major candy manufacturers and distributors who chipped in with their invaluable inputs.
So, which candies reign supreme in each state during Halloween? Feast your eyes on the interactive map above. It’s like a crystal ball for candy popularity! Curious about the national favorites? We’ve got a snazzy graphic for that lined up next:
Top Candy Trends This Year
As the leaves change and pumpkins take their places on doorsteps, a new candy hierarchy emerges. The 2023 candy trends are in, and some changes might surprise you. Here’s what’s shaking up the candy world this year.
M&M’s Rivals Reese’s Cups For Top Spot
In a dramatic candy twist, M&M’s are giving the iconic Reese’s Cups a run for their money. These colorful chocolate gems are not just melting in mouths but also capturing hearts, inching closer to that coveted #1 position.
Candy Corn Back In The Top Ten
Love it or loathe it, Candy Corn is making a comeback! After falling off some radars, this classic tri-colored treat has clawed its way back into the top ten. Is it nostalgia, or has Candy Corn found a new generation of admirers?
Hot Tamales Overtakes Skittles
Spice is the name of the game, as Hot Tamales leapfrogs over Skittles. The fiery cinnamon flavor is igniting taste buds across states, showing that sometimes, a bit of heat trumps the fruity rainbow.
Sour Patch Moves To #5 – Rivaling Skittles For #4 Spot
Speaking of Skittles, they’ve got another competitor hot on their heels. Sour Patch Kids, with their sweet-then-sour charm, have ascended to #5. And with their current trajectory, they might just give Skittles a sour surprise next year!
Sour Patch Extremes also did well in our most sour candy in the world article.
Hershey Mini Bars Continues Its Climb And Lands At #8
Small in size but big in popularity, Hershey Mini Bars are on the rise. Scaling the ranks with their assorted flavors, they’ve now cozied up to the #8 spot. It seems when it comes to chocolate, these minis are maximizing their appeal.
Broader Economics
As mentioned above, the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy.
Consumer confidence is back up (+15%) this year, fueled mostly inflation numbers cooling off.
Industry research showed in 2015 that online candy sales were increasing by 15 percent. People even then were realizing they could save time and money by skipping the store and purchasing from the comfort of their home. But will you buy the right candy?
Have a look at the candy your state loves. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
State By State Data Table
|State
|Top Candy
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|109,445
|Starburst
|104,204
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|95,449
|AK
|Twix
|5,017
|Sour Patch Kids
|4,821
|Milky Way
|4,057
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|802,972
|Hot Tamales
|793,426
|Snickers
|732,572
|AR
|Butterfinger
|210,250
|Jolly Ranchers
|204,436
|M&M’s
|106,136
|CA
|M&M’s
|1,616,992
|Reese’s Cups
|1,204,345
|Skittles
|1,006,133
|CO
|Milky Way
|126,121
|Hershey Kisses
|121,947
|Twix
|105,467
|CT
|Almond Joy
|3,056
|Milky Way
|2,424
|M&M’s
|2,058
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20,704
|Skittles
|17,124
|Life Savers
|11,608
|FL
|Reese’s Cups
|667,727
|Skittles
|603,845
|Hot Tamales
|512,455
|GA
|Jolly Ranchers
|142,298
|Swedish Fish
|116,435
|Reese’s Cups
|94,186
|HI
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|27,909
|Skittles
|26,362
|Butterfinger
|22,477
|ID
|Snickers
|87,183
|Starburst
|67,016
|Candy Corn
|43,822
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|167,151
|Kit Kat
|139,777
|Starburst
|124,018
|IN
|Starburst
|94,582
|Hot Tamales
|94,397
|Jolly Ranchers
|74,457
|IA
|Reese’s Cups
|67,426
|M&M’s
|62,579
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|53,523
|KS
|M&M’s
|259,750
|Sour Patch Kids
|214,779
|Reese’s Cups
|192,084
|KY
|Reese’s Cups
|69,453
|Hot Tamales
|57,196
|Swedish Fish
|39,808
|LA
|Lemonheads
|113,866
|Reese’s Cups
|111,829
|Blow Pops
|92,857
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|58,757
|Candy Corn
|30,675
|Starburst
|24,282
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|38,119
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|36,857
|Reese’s Cups
|28,976
|MA
|Butterfinger
|71,023
|Sour Patch Kids
|70,726
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|50,679
|MI
|Starburst
|113,171
|Candy Corn
|109,222
|Butterfinger
|100,728
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|180,352
|Tootsie Pops
|174,336
|Skittles
|148,584
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|94,771
|Snickers
|92,135
|Butterfinger
|84,538
|MO
|Almond Joy
|46,068
|Milky Way
|42,444
|Hot Tamales
|40,012
|MT
|Twix
|30,700
|M&M’s
|29,880
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|24,301
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|92,845
|Salt Water Taffy
|84,878
|Twix
|43,430
|NV
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|297,647
|Hot Tamales
|281,386
|Hershey Kisses
|222,785
|NH
|Reese’s Cups
|71,252
|M&M’s
|62,777
|Starburst
|41,568
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|148,870
|M&M’s
|145,453
|Skittles
|145,295
|NM
|Hot Tamales
|83,731
|Candy Corn
|72,286
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|63,777
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|171,380
|Hot Tamales
|134,988
|Candy Corn
|82,152
|NC
|M&M’s
|99,163
|Reese’s Cups
|86,055
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|80,871
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|61,901
|Candy Corn
|61,271
|Jolly Ranchers
|48,377
|OH
|Blow Pops
|171,607
|M&M’s
|159,547
|Starburst
|149,207
|OK
|Skittles
|20,841
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|19,396
|Snickers
|14,174
|OR
|M&M’s
|89,130
|Reese’s Cups
|73,107
|Candy Corn
|64,906
|PA
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|248,944
|M&M’s
|233,074
|Skittles
|205,578
|RI
|M&M’s
|15,609
|Twix
|14,415
|Candy Corn
|12,090
|SC
|Skittles
|114,685
|Butterfinger
|106,285
|Candy Corn
|88,895
|SD
|Starburst
|23,003
|Jolly Ranchers
|22,166
|Candy Corn
|16,373
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|58,430
|Salt Water Taffy
|52,861
|Skittles
|43,495
|TX
|Sour Patch Kids
|947,426
|Reese’s Cups
|908,876
|Starburst
|904,815
|UT
|Candy Corn
|414,446
|Tootsie Pops
|331,220
|M&M’s
|248,911
|VT
|M&M’s
|37,694
|Skittles
|29,506
|Milky Way
|20,683
|VA
|Butterfinger
|157,463
|M&M’s
|156,838
|Hot Tamales
|95,322
|DC
|M&M’s
|25,631
|Tootsie Pops
|22,159
|Blow Pops
|20,649
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|171,604
|Salt Water Taffy
|124,839
|M&M’s
|117,330
|WV
|Hershey’s Mini Bars
|39,978
|Blow Pops
|36,788
|Hot Tamales
|31,846
|WI
|Butterfinger
|106,928
|Hot Tamales
|104,263
|Starburst
|91,771
|WY
|Reese’s Cups
|24,522
|Salt Water Taffy
|22,992
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|19,228
So, what candy do people in your area like? If you get the wrong thing, the consequences could be dire. The inverse of treat is trick, as we all know. Streaming TP from your tree limbs? Ok hopefully kids in your neighborhood wouldn’t do that. But the adults might :|
So how did we do? Did your personal favorite match your state?
Leave a comment and let us know!