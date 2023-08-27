Sun and Storms Here, TD # 10 Forms Near the Yucatan

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon, especially in the East Coast metro area, and last into the evening. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a shower or storm in spots during the morning. Storms will move in during the afternoon as newly-formed Tropical Depression # 10 begins to affect our weather, especially in the Lower Keys. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be windy along the Gulf Coast and the Lower Keys and very breezy elsewhere in South Florida as what is now TD # 10 makes its closest approach to us. Expect cloudy conditions, plenty of storms, and periods of heavy rain.

Localized flooding is possible. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Lower Keys, while the rest of South Florida will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday will be breezy as TD # 10 moves quickly northward in the Gulf. We can expect to see lingering clouds, showers, and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the disturbance in the western Caribbean is now Tropical Depression # 10. At 5 pm Saturday, TD # 10 was located near 21.1 North, 86.1 West, about 65 miles northeast of Cozumel, Mexico. With maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, TD # 10 was virtually stationary late Saturday afternoon.

Since TD # 10 is forecast to move slowly northward, the Yucatan and western Cuba can expect heavy rain from this system on Sunday into Monday. South Florida will get tropical moisture and gusty winds from this system starting late on Monday into early Wednesday, and flooding rains are possible here.

Wind shear in the Gulf is expected to hinder the rapid development of TD # 10. But it is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane on Tuesday (the name will be Idalia), pick up forward speed, and make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, somewhere between the Sarasota area northward to the Big Bend. We can expect to see watches and warnings along portions of Florida’s central and northern Gulf Coasts, possibly as early as Sunday.

Franklin became a hurricane on Saturday and will continue to intensify as it makes its way between the U.S. southeast coast and Bermuda. Franklin is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season early in the week. The biggest threat from Franklin is very rough surf and dangerous rip currents along much of the U.S. east coast and in Bermuda.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic now has only a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves northwestward in open waters. And there’s another wave emerging off the African coast. This one has a low chance of development as it moves westward during the next several days.