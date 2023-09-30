Morning Storms, Afternoon Showers

Saturday features a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning, followed by showers in the afternoon. Showers and storms will linger into the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains through at least Sunday evening along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Minor coastal flooding is likely at high tides along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring sun, clouds, and showers to the East Coast metro area in the morning, while the Gulf Coast will see partly sunny skies and periods of storms. All of South Florida can expect storms in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Look for morning showers and afternoon and evening storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see storms in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will start with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers in the east coast metro area, but storms will develop in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will see a sunny morning, with some clouds and storms moving in during the afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze around South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, we’re continuing to track our twin tropical storms Philippe and Rina. Philippe is forecast to drift east of the Lesser Antilles for the next few days and strengthen as wind shear decreases. A turn to the north is forecast to begin on Monday.

Rina is experiencing wind shear, from the environment and from its proximity to Philippe. Rina is likely to weaken to a remnant low on or before Monday. Elsewhere, it’s quiet right now — but we’re not complaining.