Morning Showers, Afternoon Storms

Friday features mostly sunny skies and passing showers in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon and last through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and plenty of storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will top out in the mid-90s.

Sunday will be on the stormy side. Expect clouds and storms throughout the day and into the evening in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see clouds and showers in the morning, with storms dominating the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies and a few storms in the morning, with plenty of storms on a gusty breeze in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on several features. A wave just west of the Cabo Verde Islands could become our next tropical depression this weekend, but it will be encountering unfavorable conditions after that. Another wave, this one in the central Atlantic, has a medium chance of developing as it moves to the west-northwest. We’ll keep an eye on it.

In the Gulf, a low is expected to form early next week and move westward. It has a low chance of developing before reaching land, but it will bring heavy rain to portions of Mexico and the northern U.S. Gulf Coast.

And finally, Hurricane Hilary in the eastern Pacific is on track to threaten the southern California coast as a weakening hurricane or strong tropical storm on Sunday into Monday. Hurricane or tropical storm strikes are rare in California, but not unheard of.