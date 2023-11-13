More Clouds Than Sun Here, Keeping an Eye on the Caribbean

Monday features partly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze as a front makes its way to South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Monday and for the next several days. Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring breezy conditions and clouds, showers, and storms to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds, a building breeze in the afternoon, and some evening storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will be breezy and cloudy, with lots of showers in the east coast metro area and a mix of clouds and storms along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with some showers on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, we’re watching the Caribbean, where an area of low pressure is forecast to form in a few days. Computer models indicate this feature will move slowly to the northeast. The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of becoming a depression by the end of the week.