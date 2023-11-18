Milk Launches Hotline in Support of Milk Drinkers Facing Milk Shaming (Video)

92% of American households consume dairy milk, yet we have seen a growing phenomenon happening across social media, coffee shops, schools and in-between – milk shaming.

The act of making real milk drinkers feel embarrassed, shameful, and disgraced simply for their love of an ice-cold glass of dairy milk, milk shaming describes this ridiculous reaction to enjoying the beloved drink – milk.

If you or a loved one has experienced milk shaming, Milk wants you to know that you are not crazy – and you are not alone. There are resources available to you.

Introducing OK2Milk – a comedic form of a public service announcement and spoof support organization for milk drinkers of all ages facing backlash for their love of milk, designed to highlight how ridiculous the reactions to drinking beloved classic dairy milk have become.

Whether you’ve been ghosted on a date for your dairy decision or canceled in the comments for your cow-loving content, Ok2Milk.org is a resource hub where those experiencing milk shaming can find support (and entertainment) through a like-minded community. For immediate support, we also encourage you to call the hotline (1-888-OK2-MILK) for guidance (with a side of humor).

Teaming up with Grammy and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated musician, actress, producer, label president, author, and entrepreneur Queen Latifah, Milk has created a comedic announcement to bring awareness to the shaming that dairy drinkers endure and the extent to which milk shaming has permeated through our society. If you drink and love real milk, we want you to stand tall (and you can because of milk’s nutrition profile!).

“If you or someone you know has experienced milk shaming, there are resources available to you at www.OK2Milk.org,” says Queen Latifah.

Shaming or bullying of any kind is unacceptable. This is why 100% of all proceeds from OK2Milk merchandise (up to $10,000) will be dedicated to STOMP Out Bullying- an organization dedicated to preventing cyberbullying while educating against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred.

For more information, visit www.OK2MiIk.org or dial 1-888-OK2-Milk. You can also find us at @Ok2Milk on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Together we can shut down milk shaming!

Source: News release