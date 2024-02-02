Mild Temperatures on Friday, Rain and Cold Will Return

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon temperatures close to the early February average. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Expect a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Saturday will bring morning lows mostly in the 50s, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature windy conditions and clouds, showers, and a few storms as another front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday will be breezy in the East Coast metro area and windy along the Gulf Coast and in much of the Keys. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s, followed by mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s.