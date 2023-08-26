Miami No. 5 Among Metros Where Minority Entrepreneurs are Most Successful

|
Rank
|
Metro
|
Minority-owned businesses per 1,000 minority residents
|
Percentage of minority-owned businesses in operation for 6+ years
|
Percentage of minority-owned businesses with revenues of at least $500,000
|
Percentage of minority residents who identify as self-employed
|
Score
|
5
|
Miami
|
23.28
|
58.50%
|
36.60%
|
11.33%
|
79.84
- Crafting a solid business plan
- Starting a business with little to no money
- Succeeding in your first year
- Strengthening your credit & accessing startup business loans
- Understanding, overcoming and preventing small biz failures
- Navigating state-specific small biz resources
Nearly 20% of U.S. employer businesses in 2020 were minority-owned, according to Census Bureau estimates. In addition, the past decade has seen increases in minority-owned companies in some industries, as well as a general increase of Hispanic-owned ones. However, the quantity still doesn’t match the country’s racial diversity proportionately — the impact of opportunity gaps, prohibitive practices and other systemic barriers.
The number of minority-owned businesses is one indicator of success, but other factors impact the progress of entrepreneurs of color. LendingTree researchers analyzed various metrics across the largest U.S. metros to assess where and why some minority entrepreneurs thrive, and where and why others don’t.
Our analysis shows that minority-owned businesses are experiencing the most success in San Francisco and the least in Cleveland. We’ll also highlight the individual metrics in which minority entrepreneurs are (or aren’t) prospering.
