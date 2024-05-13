Many Napa Wineries Changed Owners. Did That Change The Wine?

By TOM MARQUARDT and PATRICK DARR

Ever since we have been writing this column, we have witnessed a lot of turnover in winery owners. You want legendary wineries to stay in the families forever, but sadly that’s not always the case. In France and Italy, owners are several generations deep, but not in California where deep-pocketed entrepreneurs who fancy wine dangle big money in front of tired families.

Although the majority of Napa Valley wineries are still family-owned, many of the icons have changed hands multiple times as offsprings choose not to pursue the passions of previous generations. Whether these changes have led to a drop in quality or just a sense of remorse is up for debate. In our opinion, those classic cabernet sauvignons of the 1980s are not the same today, in part because trends have taken them in new directions, and in part because the bottom line has become more important.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the “big four” wineries in Napa arguably were Beaulieu Vineyards, Inglenook, Charles Krug and Lous Martini. Only one of them – Charles Krug – is still family-owned, although that is despite an acrimonious fight between brothers Robert and Peter Mondavi.

The lineage of the families of the other three is Byzantine. Inglenook, made famous by Gustav Niebaum in 1897, endured several owners, including United Vintners, Heublein, Constellation, and most recently The Wine Group. During many of those phases, the product suffered despite having some of the best vineyards in Napa. In 1975, Francis Ford Coppola acquired the estate – but not the brand name until 2011.

Beaulieu, founded in 1900, was in the family until Heublein bought it in 1969. Then came Nabisco, Grand Metropolitan and Diageo. Treasury Estates has owned it since 2016.

Louis Martini founded in the 1930s was bought by Gallo by 2002.

Corporate owners are business people who keep a close eye on the bottom line. Most of them increased production and changed the number of wines offered. In some cases, the vineyards that produced these classic wines aren’t used in current wines. Not always have these steps led to improved quality, although BV’s Georges de Latour remains a powerhouse.

We recently tasted several aged cabernet sauvignons from several iconic houses, including one of the four mentioned above. There were remarkable achievements, especially the 2014 Robert Mondavi Maestro.

The Mondavis sold their winery to Constellation in 2004, but this wine still has the patriarch’s signature. It was concentrated, dense and still showing tannin. “Maestro”

recognizes the opening of Mondavi’s To Kaon Cellar in 2000 when Robert led an orchestra in celebration. He was a great leader in Napa Valley.

Also notable in our tasting was the 2008 Louis Martini Lot 1. Most of the fruit is from Mount Veeder and only 375 cases were made.

We sampled the 2007 Chateau Montelena estate Cabernet Sauvignon, but it seemed to be in a dumb stage. Given its pedigree, we have no doubt it will be spectacular. Bo Barrett still owns this winery, but there was a brief dalliance with Cos d’Estournel that fell through.

The 2007 Beringer Private Reserve, an epic wine that we thought had fallen in prestige over the years, was colossal. It held the classic character of the Napa giants: dense, fragrant, and long living.

Those of you with old wines in your cellar from these great wineries shouldn’t fear that ownership chaos always results in a depreciation of quality. The answer is in the bottle.

Three Sticks

Three Sticks Wines in Sonoma County California was founded in 2002 by William S. Price III. It produces a line of estate chardonnay and pinot noirs that consistently score high marks with wine writers and the public at large.

We recently tasted its estate-bottled, single-vineyard wines. All of these vineyards are owned by Three Sticks and two of them are considered in the elite of Sonoma County. Caps Crown and Durell vineyards produce grapes for Three Sticks as well as some of the stars of Sonoma County for the likes of Kosta Brown, Kistler, Patz and Hall and others. In some cases, these wines sell for significantly more that their Three Sticks’ cousins.

Following are our brief tasting impressions:

Three Sticks Chardonnay Sonoma Mountain One Sky Vineyard 2017 ($50). Dark yellow color and presenting baked apple, butterscotch and vanilla notes.

Three Sticks Chardonnay Sonoma Coast Gap’s Crown Vineyard 2021 ($75). A delightful mélange of apple, mineral, tropical fruit and butterscotch. Our favorite.

Three Sticks Chardonnay Russian River Valley Alana Vineyard 2021 ($80). Not as open as the two previous chardonnays, it presented orange, apple notes and a creamy smooth mouthfeel.

Three Sticks Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Durell Vineyard 2020. ($80). Our favorite of the pinot noirs. Ripe deep cherry and chocolate. A keeper that will age well.

Three Sticks Pinot Noir Russian River Valley William James Vineyard 2021 ($85). A bit brighter than the others with strawberry and rhubarb jam elements.

Three Sticks Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast Gap’s Crown Vineyard 2021 ($80). Blueberry and mocha dominate a very well-constructed pinot noir. A very close second to the Durell Vineyard sample.

Wine picks

CK Mondavi and Family Buttery Chardonnay California 2022 ($8). Buttery, indeed. If you like this style, this inexpensive wine has rich, tropical fruit flavors.

Antica Corte Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore 2021 ($24). This silky wine is made entirely of corvina grapes fermented in the ripasso method. Red berry flavors and medium body.

Esporao Reserva Red DOC Alentejo 2021 ($23). We love this wine from southern Portugal. It is a blend of cabernet sauvignon, aragonez, alicante bouschet and trincadeira grapes. Broad in flavors, it has jammy blueberry and plum flavors with hints of coffee and black pepper.