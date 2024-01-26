Lots Of Warm Sun

Friday features lots of sun and a few clouds. The East Coast metro area will see a gusty breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm and gusty breeze to the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Sunday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze as a cold front moves in. Conditions will get increasingly breezy in the evening as temperatures fall. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast, and the Keys.

Monday morning will feel more like January, with lows mostly in the mid-50s on the mainland and the mid-60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny but with a brisk and chilly breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another chilly morning, followed by lots of sun but not much of a warmup. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.