Lots of Sun on Saturday, Possible Severe Storms on Sunday

Saturday features a cool start but lots of sun and a warm breeze as the day progresses. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast until at least Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday morning lows will be mostly in the low 60s. Expect very breezy to windy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers and storms from mid to late morning in western portions of South Florida and early to mid-afternoon in the east coast metro area. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, heavy rain, and dangerous lightning. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches, especially along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Monday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will feature morning lows in the 50s. Look for windy conditions and mostly sunny skies. A shower or two will be possible in the East Coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, followed by lots of sun and breezy conditions. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 70s.