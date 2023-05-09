Lots Of Sun, Maybe A Stray Shower

Tuesday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast. Expect a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s right at the Atlantic Coast and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will see temperatures top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, but the east coast metro area will also see a few afternoon storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast, and mostly in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, but mainland South Florida will see some storms develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s on the South Florida mainland and mostly in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Friday will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Expect breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s on the South Florida mainland and in the mid 80s in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another day of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.