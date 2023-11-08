Lots of Sun, Just a Few Clouds

Wednesday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Some early fog is possible near the Gulf Coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the mid-80s in the rest of the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro. The Gulf Coast will see sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Veterans Day will be another sunny day. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now.