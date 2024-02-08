Lots of Sun and Seasonal Temperatures

Thursday features a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will bring milder morning temperatures, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The day will be on the sunny side with a few clouds in spots. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area, but look for lots of sun and maybe a few clouds along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Sunday will be partly sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.