Lots of Clouds on a Gusty Breeze

Monday features a cool start followed by lots of clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast through midweek, and the rip current risk is expected to increase to a high level at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade as well. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring windy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds as another front moves in. Showers and a few storms will work their way eastward, starting along the Gulf Coast in the afternoon and extending to the East Coast metro area in the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will start with a lingering shower or storm in spots in the East Coast metro area, followed by good sun, a few clouds, and a cool afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be sunny but cool. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, more clouds than sun, and a few showers at times. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.