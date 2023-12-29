Home Weather Lingering Clouds and Cooler Temperatures

Lingering Clouds and Cooler Temperatures

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features a cool start and some early fog in the East Coast suburbs.  Look for more clouds than sun, with a cool and gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys.  The day will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature another chilly start, with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys.  Even with lots of sun, highs will top out in the upper 60s.  New Year’s Eve will be chilly and clear.

New Year’s Day will be sunny with just a few clouds at times as a slow warmup begins.  Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

