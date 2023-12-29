Lingering Clouds and Cooler Temperatures

Friday features a cool start and some early fog in the East Coast suburbs. Look for more clouds than sun, with a cool and gusty breeze near the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring a chilly morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. The day will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Sunday will feature another chilly start, with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland and in the low 60s in the Keys. Even with lots of sun, highs will top out in the upper 60s. New Year’s Eve will be chilly and clear.

New Year’s Day will be sunny with just a few clouds at times as a slow warmup begins. Monday’s highs will be near 70 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees.