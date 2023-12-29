Key West High School Band Heads To London’s New Years Parade

KEY WEST, Fla. — More than 75 members of the Key West High School Band departed the island city Thursday for London, England, where they are to perform Jan. 1, 2024, in the famed London New Year’s Day Parade.

Earlier this year, the band was invited by parade organizers to join other U.S. and international groups that will march through the London streets in the procession, which typically draws more than 500,000 spectators and a television audience of millions.

“It’s going to be a wonderful feeling to see all of the kids enjoy such a monumental performance,” said Gary Hernandez, the high school’s band director. “This is probably the largest stage that we’ve ever performed on as the Key West High School Band.”

Over the past six months, band members staged fundraising events and the Florida Keys community donated generously. In all, close to $400,000 was amassed to underwrite the trip for the young musicians, chaperones and support crew.

On New Year’s Day the band — named the Marching Conchs (pronounced KONKS) after the designation “conch” given to native-born Florida Keys residents — is to proceed along the approximately 2-mile-long parade route while playing the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another.”

The band also is to perform at the Grand Piazza in London’s Covent Garden on Saturday, and discover the area’s history and culture through guided tours, group activities and theater productions.

“I’m definitely most excited about the parade because the London New Year’s parade is really their version of the Thanksgiving Macy’s parade,” said band captain Eddie Strunk, a tuba player. “And there’s going to be so many people out there lining the streets and members of the royal family in the audience.”

As well as being an honor, parade participation and the London trip provide a significant opportunity for band members from the small southernmost city in the continental United States. For some, the trip marks their first time on an airplane or their first journey outside the state.

“I’ve never left Florida before, and it’s a scary thought to be so far away from what’s been my home for so long,” said trombone player Alex Gonzalez. “But being able to see a different place is very exciting, and I’m 100 percent pumped to go.”