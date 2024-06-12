JetBlue Expands New York Metro Presence and Will Serve Long Island MacArthur Airport

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced it will launch service for the first time from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) with tickets on sale today. Starting this October, JetBlue will begin offering flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). This new service aims to help better serve the many loyal JetBlue customers living on Long Island, providing them with more convenient travel options to popular destinations in Florida.

To celebrate the launch, $49 one-way fares available online only on JetBlue.com

To celebrate today’s announcement, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $49 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com.3

Strengthening New York’s Hometown Airline

As New York’s Hometown Airline for more than 24 years and the only major U.S. airline based in New York City, JetBlue’s expansion onto Long Island underscores its commitment to enhancing connectivity for New Yorkers.

This new service will bolster JetBlue’s presence in the New York Metro area, complementing its existing operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

New Flight Schedule

To/From Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP): Frequency: Begins: Orlando (MCO) 1x daily 10/24/2024 West Palm Beach (PBI) 4x weekly 10/24/2024 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 4x weekly 10/25/2024

Enhancing the Customer Experience

JetBlue’s new service at Long Island MacArthur Airport will allow customers to enjoy the airline’s award-winning, customer-centric experience including the most legroom in coach, seatback entertainment at every seat and fast, free, unlimited Fly-Fi on all flights.

In addition to providing more travel options, JetBlue’s presence at Long Island MacArthur Airport is expected to contribute to the local economy through job creation and increased tourism. JetBlue currently employs more than 8,800 crewmembers in the state of New York.

Schedule between New York (ISP) and Orlando (MCO)

Operating Daily Beginning October 24, 2024

MCO-ISP Flight #546 ISP-MCO Flight #547 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Schedule between New York (ISP) and West Palm Beach (PBI)

Operating Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays Beginning October 24, 2024

PBI-ISP Flight #544 ISP-PBI Flight #545 10:55 a.m. – 1:55 p.m. 2:40 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Schedule between New York (ISP) and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)

Operating Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays beginning October 25, 2024

FLL-ISP Flight #514 ISP-FLL Flight #513 8:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. 12:20 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. For more information, visit jetblue.com.