How Did “Monkey Day” Begin?

Every year on December 14th National Monkey Day celebrates the unique characteristics of simians. The day also focuses on other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs.
- 2nd Century AD: In the early days of pioneering medicine Galenus (known as Galen) studied monkeys through dissection, noticing their similarities to humans
- 1580 – The word “monkey” originated in a German version of the Reynard the Fox fable.
- 1939: Flying monkeys are featured in The Wizard of Oz.
- 1941: Curious George makes debut in books. Although there are only 7 books in the original series by H. A. Ray, the character lives on through an animated television show, and videos.
- 1959: The first monkey in space. A squirrel monkey, Miss Baker, and a rhesus macaque, Able, were the first monkeys who made a successful launch and return to space. They were sent by the United States Air Force on a Jupiter rocket.
- 1970 – Chimpanzees were once used for vaccination research during the 1970s.
- 2000 – Casey Sorrow and Erik Millikin celebrate the inaugural Monkey Day with their fellow classmates at Michigan State University.
- 2005 – Peter Jackson’s 2005 film King Kong is released on the fifth anniversary of Monkey Day.
- 2007 – The Lesula Monkey was discovered in June 2007 in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- 2013 – Erik Millikin sends several works of Monkey Day themed mail to strangers; among the recipients were Koko (the gorilla that can use sign language) and then-president Barack Obama.
- One defining difference between monkeys and other primates is the tail.
- Casey Sorrow was an art student at Michigan State University, and he ended up writing “Monkey Day” on his friend’s calendar as a prank. Then they actually celebrated the occasion with other art students at MSU, and Sorrow later started collaborating with fellow MSU students on the Fetus-X comic strip, where the holiday was mentioned and popularized.
- Monkeys, also known as simians, live all over the world.
- Monkeys tend to walk on all four limbs. As a member of the primate family, they are considered a lesser ape. Most monkeys have a tail, though not all do.
- Monkeys are divided into two categories – Old World monkeys and New World monkeys.
- Old-world monkeys fill their cheek pouches with food. They swallow it later when they find a safe place to rest.
- 200 — the number of monkey species.
- 50 — the number of monkeys remaining from the Cat Ba Langur species.
- 50% — the percentage increase in a monkey’s insulation after a grooming session.
- 200 — the number of Barbary macaques that inhabit Gibraltar.
- 50% — the percentage decline in the population of Barbary macaques over the past 24 years.
- 5 inches — the length of the pygmy monkey.
- 4 ounces — the weight of a pygmy monkey in adulthood.
- 25 pounds — the weight of a female mandrill.
- Monkeys have opposable thumbs, which enables them to use tools and play games.
- Howler monkeys are the loudest monkeys (and the loudest land animal) and can be heard from up to 3 miles away.
- Squirrel Monkeys have more than 25 different calls. These calls can sound like barks, purrs, screams, peeps, and squawks.
- Every monkey has a unique fingerprint, just like humans.
- Capuchins Monkeys use tools. For example, they smash nuts with rocks and use large branches to club snakes.
- Monkeys can remember specific routes in the forest when moving from one region of the forest to another.
- Monkeys express affection, show their love, and make up with one another by grooming each other.
- Monkeys sleep while sitting on trees. They balance on branches, resting on their bottoms, and often upright. They do this for security reasons to keep away from predators
- Monkeys are as smart as a toddler.
- The pygmy marmoset is the smallest known monkey in the world.
- Mandrills Are the World’s Largest Monkeys
- The monkey is the 9th Chinese zodiac sign.
- We learned to wash our food from monkeys. During the 1940s, a research institute offered sweet potatoes to monkeys used in their research. They noticed that the monkey did not like the taste of dirt on the vegetable and washed them first before eating. Much later, humans also developed the same habit of washing their food before eating or cooking them.
