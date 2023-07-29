Hot With Mostly Gulf Coast Storms, Watching The Busy Tropics

Saturday features mostly sunny skies with a few showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see some sun, more clouds, and plenty of storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning, while periods of showers will dominate the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Monday will be another day of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning and lots of showers in the afternoon and evening. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few storms in spots in the morning. Look for showers in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression over the next several days. But computer models suggest it will track well east of the U.S. Elsewhere, expect heavy rain in portions of north Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina from the low that’s been responsible for the moisture that drenched our area. And the remnants of the wave that went through the Lesser Antilles several days ago are bringing heavy rain to portions of Central America.