Hot With Late Storms

Wednesday features a mix of sun, clouds, and storms, with most of the storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are possible in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible — whether or not a heat advisory is issued.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of storms in the morning. Look for lots of showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and plenty of showers in the afternoon and early evening. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the steamy low 90s.

Saturday will be another day of morning sun and clouds and periods of showers in the afternoon and evening. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations reaching the mid-90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic is no better organized and is moving into an area that’s less favorable for development. The National Hurricane Center now gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression or tropical or subtropical storm before it merges with a front in a couple of days.

Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic, it’s quiet right now.