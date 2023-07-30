Hot With Late Day Storms

Sunday features plenty of hot sun, some clouds at times, and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. A heat advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties until Sunday evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-90s elsewhere — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring a mix of sun and storms in the morning to the east coast metro area, while showers will move in during the afternoon and linger into the evening. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies alternating with plenty of showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few inland locations reaching the mid-90s.

Tuesday will feature sun and storms in the morning, followed by periods of showers in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon and hanging around into the early evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic is still poorly organized, but that’s expected to change soon. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a high chance of becoming a depression in a few days. But computer models indicate it will track well to the east of the U.S. coast. Elsewhere, the tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.