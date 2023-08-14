Hot Sun, Showers, and Storms; Watching The Tropics

Monday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon and last into the evening. A heat advisory for all of mainland South Florida is in effect until 7 pm Monday. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk is expected to increase at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches by midweek. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-90s — so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of rain. Look for morning showers and storms in the afternoon and evening in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast can expect a few morning storms and greater storm coverage from mid-afternoon into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the steamy low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Wednesday will see some sun but more clouds and plenty of storms that will last much of the day and into the evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature clouds, showers, and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now, but that’s not expected to last. Computer models indicate a low could develop between the African coast and the Cabo Verde Islands in a couple of days. This low is forecast to move to the west-northwest or northwest, and some slow development is possible. We’ll keep an eye on it.