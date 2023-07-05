Home Weather Hot Sun, Showers, and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features hot sun alternating with periods of storms in the morning and lots of showers in the afternoon.  Some storms will develop in the evening and overnight hours.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.  But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with morning showers and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening.  Thursday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will feature some sun, more clouds, and lots of storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another hot and humid July day, with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

