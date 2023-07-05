Hot Sun, Showers, and Storms

Wednesday features hot sun alternating with periods of storms in the morning and lots of showers in the afternoon. Some storms will develop in the evening and overnight hours. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. But it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with morning showers and periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will feature some sun, more clouds, and lots of storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another hot and humid July day, with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.