Hot Sun, Clouds, and Storms

Monday features a mix of hot sun and clouds with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the steamy low 90s, but a few suburban locations could reach the mid-90s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and storms in spots during the morning. Lots of showers will move in during the afternoon and linger through the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the east coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature good sun with some clouds and storms in the morning. Once again, showers will develop during the afternoon and last into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms, starting in the mid-afternoon and hanging around until the early evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days, but it will remain in the middle of the ocean. Elsewhere, a trough of low pressure off the North Carolina coast has a low chance of developing as it moves east-northeastward, away from land. This feature is expected to merge with a front in a few days.