Hot Sun and Periods of Storms

Sunday features hot sun and a few morning storms in the east coast metro area, but look for lots more storms in the afternoon and evening. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, with storms taking over in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in the mid-90s elsewhere — but it will feel much hotter (especially in the Keys), so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Tuesday will feature hot sun and a few clouds with periods of storms in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Wednesday will be another day of hot sun and mostly afternoon and evening storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for hot sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.