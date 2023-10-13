Hot and Humid With Storms Here, Watching the Tropics

Friday features lots of humidity, some sun, and plenty of clouds on a gusty breeze. Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Expect a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-90s — but it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. A storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area during the morning. Saturday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, a gusty breeze, and mainly afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with sun, clouds, and a few storms. Then skies will clear and breezy conditions will prevail as the first true cold front of the season moves through. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area, near 90 degrees in the Keys, and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another cool morning and lots of sun during the day. Highs on Tuesday will top out near the 80-degree mark.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sean is not well organized and fluctuated in strength on Thursday. Sean is forecast to weaken by early Saturday, become a remnant low by Sunday, and dissipate far from land by Monday.

We’re keeping a close eye on another wave in the eastern Atlantic. This one could become a depression by the middle of next week, and it could pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles.