Here Comes the Rain Again

Saturday features plenty of clouds on a gusty breeze and periods of showers. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches throughout the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area, and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast, and the Keys.

Sunday will bring a cooler start and lingering clouds and showers. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 70 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Martin Luther King Day will feature mostly cloudy skies, a few showers, and a gusty breeze. The Gulf Coast will see some sun and more clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers as a cold front approaches. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool and breezy morning, with lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny but don’t look for much of a warmup. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the mid-60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will just reach the 60-degree mark.