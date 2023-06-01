Heavy Rain And Flood Watch, Watching The Tropics. (PIX)

Thursday features clouds, morning showers, and plenty of afternoon and evening storms as we feel the effects of a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain is likely, and there’s a flood watch through Friday evening for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Friday will be another day of morning showers and storms in the afternoon that will last through the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Look for most of the activity to be centered in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and a few showers and storms — but less of them than we’ve seen recently. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Today is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and we’re continuing to watch a developing low in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are somewhat favorable for development over the next couple of days as the low meanders off the Florida coast, but the National Hurricane Center still gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression during the next 7 days. We’ll keep an eye on it.