Heat, Humidity, and Storms

Saturday features some sun, more clouds, and plenty of storms in the afternoon which will last into the evening. Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with lots of storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun in the morning, with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun alternating with summertime showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is moving quickly through the eastern Caribbean, where it’s forecast to weaken and eventually dissipate late Saturday or early Sunday. To its east, Tropical Storm Cindy is moving to the west-northwest and has a small window of opportunity to strengthen. But after it turns to the northwest in a couple of days, it will encounter significant wind shear and is forecast to be a remnant low by the middle of the week.