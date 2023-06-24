Home Weather Heat, Humidity, and Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features some sun, more clouds, and plenty of storms in the afternoon which will last into the evening.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast, especially in Palm Beach County.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with lots of storms developing in the afternoon and evening.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, near 90 degrees elsewhere in the east coast metro area, and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will be back in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and some storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see plenty of sun in the morning, with showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun alternating with summertime showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret is moving quickly through the eastern Caribbean, where it’s forecast to weaken and eventually dissipate late Saturday or early Sunday.  To its east, Tropical Storm Cindy is moving to the west-northwest and has a small window of opportunity to strengthen.  But after it turns to the northwest in a couple of days, it will encounter significant wind shear and is forecast to be a remnant low by the middle of the week.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

