Excessive Heat Warning Issued

Tuesday features sizzling hot sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray storm in the morning. More storms will develop in the midafternoon and last into the evening. An excessive heat warning is in place for all of South Florida until Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-90s — but it will feel like it’s much hotter. It is dangerous to stay in the sun under these conditions. Stay inside and stay hydrated.

Wednesday will bring the usual August mix of sun, clouds, and maybe a storm in the morning. Some storms will move in during the afternoon. Some storms will linger into the evening near the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning, with more storms popping up in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the steamy mid-90s.

Friday will be sunny and hot with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-90s again.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.