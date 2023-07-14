Heat Advisory Extended Again. Subtropical Storm Don Forms

Friday features a hot and mostly sunny morning, followed by lots of showers and storms starting around noon and gradually tapering off in the evening hours. The heat advisory has been extended again — this time until 8 pm on Sunday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic coast and in portions of the Keys, but the rest of South Florida will see temperatures topping out in the mid-90s. But it will feel like 105 to 110 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some morning storms and plenty of afternoon and evening showers to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sun and clouds alternating with storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the sweltering mid-90s.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds with some morning storms and lots of afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with morning showers and afternoon storms along the Gulf Coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-90s again.

Monday will see a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, showers, and some storms as our heat wave continues. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

That area of disturbed weather in the middle of the Atlantic is now Subtropical Storm Don, making it the fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

At 5 am Friday , Don was located near 32.9 North, 46.8 West, about 1165 miles west-southwest of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Don was moving north at 6 miles per hour.

Don is forecast to loop around in the central Atlantic, and it may already be at its peak intensity. If it survives until early in the workweek, it may encounter more favorable conditions — but it will remain far from land.