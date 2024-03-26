Gusty Breezes and Plenty of Sun

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a warm and gusty breeze. The Keys can expect some showers at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, some sun at times, and periods of showers as a front moves in. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday morning will be cool, with lows mostly in the low 60s on the mainland. The day will be sunny and breezy around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s on the mainland. Then we’ll see sunny skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.