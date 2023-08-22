Gusty Breeze, Hot Sun, Storms And Busy Tropics

Tuesday features a gusty breeze, mostly sunny skies, a few morning showers, and some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and breezy with a few showers in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid to upper 90s along the Gulf coast. But it will feel about 10 degrees hotter around South Florida — so stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

Wednesday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will reach the mid-90s.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and mainly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start out with lots of hot sun, but storms will develop in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with some showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

There’s lots to discuss in the tropics. In the Gulf of Mexico, the wave that passed to our south this weekend has been designated Potential Tropical Depression # 9. It’s likely to become a tropical storm before it reaches the south Texas coast Tuesday morning. There is a tropical storm warning in effect as far up the coast as Port O’Connor. Potential TD # 9 could bring up to 7 inches of rain to portions of Texas, so flash flooding is possible.

Tropical Storm Franklin is slowly advancing on Hispaniola and is forecast to come ashore late Tuesday night. Franklin will bring very heavy rains to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Flooding and mudslides are possible. Franklin is then forecast to turn gradually to the northeast and eventually become a hurricane in open waters. For now, there’s a tropical storm watch for the Turks and Caicos, which could feel the effects of Franklin on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression # 6 briefly became Tropical Storm Gert, but it was unravelling (as expected) Monday afternoon. What was Tropical Storm Emily is now a remnant low, well east of the Lesser Antilles. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression this week. So far, it’s no threat to land.