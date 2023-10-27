Gusty Breeze and Maybe an East Coast Shower, Still Watching the Tropics

Friday features plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower or two on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and dry with a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until at least Saturday evening. Minor to moderate flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun around South Florida, along with a brisk breeze, especially along the Atlantic coast. We can’t rule out a stray shower in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, a few early storms in spots, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will see good sun with a few clouds. Look for periods of showers in the east coast metro area and a few afternoon showers along the Gulf Coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

The forecast for Halloween calls for mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers during the day. The evening will be partly cloudy, warm, and spooky, with a few East Coast showers to scare the ghosts and goblins. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, we’re still watching what’s left of Tammy, which is now a strong extratropical system. What was Tammy is forecast to linger — and possibly loop — in the vicinity of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center gives extratropical Tammy a low chance of becoming a tropical storm or hurricane again. But in any case, Bermuda can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough surf conditions on Friday and into the weekend. Computer models are still not in agreement as to what comes next, so we’ll keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, the tropical Atlantic is quiet. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Acapulco and the surrounding area of the Mexican coast have suffered severe damage from Hurricane Otis, the strongest landfalling hurricane on record in the Eastern Pacific. Otis went from a tropical storm early on Tuesday to a category 5 hurricane at landfall early Wednesday morning. This is a mind-numbing example of rapid intensification that confounded both the computer models and human forecasters. And it’s a tragedy for the people who were affected by Otis.