Gusty Breeze and a Few East Coast Showers, Watching the Tropics

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze around South Florida. Look for a few passing showers in spots in the east coast metro area. Minor to moderate flooding at high tides is possible along the Atlantic coast through Monday. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches until at least Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, morning showers, and some afternoon storms to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, but some showers will move in during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Halloween will feature tricks and treats in the East Coast metro area: a mix of sun, clouds, a few early storms, and some afternoon showers. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny in the morning, with the chance of a storm in spots in the afternoon. The evening will be suitably spooky, with clouds and maybe a stray shower. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a brisk and gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, more clouds than sun, and some showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Tammy finally appears to be running out of steam in the middle of the Atlantic. Tammy is forecast to lose its tropical characteristics (again) by early Monday and become a remnant low. This long-lived system is finally expected to dissipate by Thursday.

We’re keeping an eye on two areas closer to home. The first is that area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Caribbean that we’ve been watching. It has a very low chance of becoming a depression as it moves slowly northward.

The other area of interest is a low northeast of Hispaniola. Some development is possible as it moves northwestward — that is, until upper level winds become hostile on Monday. Computer models show this feature remaining east of the Bahamas and eventually turning northward — but we’ll watch it, just in case.