Goodbye Heat Dome, Hello Tropical Moisture; Eyeing The Tropics

Wednesday features the arrival of tropical moisture from a wave passing to our south. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning, with plenty of storms dominating the afternoon and evening. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast. It will feel about 10 degrees hotter, but probably just under the criteria for a heat advisory. In any case, stay hydrated.

Thursday will bring clouds and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see sun, clouds, and showers in the morning, followed by storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the sticky low 90s.

Friday will feature sun, clouds, and some storms in the morning. Look for afternoon and evening showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see more storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and plenty of showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and mostly afternoon and evening showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the low 90s in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, some sun, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re watching two waves that have a low chance of development during the next several days. The first is about to emerge off the African coast and move to the west-northwest or northwest. The second is producing disorganized showers and storms in the central Atlantic as it moves to the west-northwest. Since both are in the main formation area for hurricanes and tropical storms in August and September, we’ll keep a close eye on them.