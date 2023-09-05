Good Sun With a Few Gulf Coast Storms; Tracking The Tropics

Tuesday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a few afternoon and evening storms in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast at least until Wednesday evening, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area and an afternoon storm in spots along the Gulf Coast. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see plenty of sun with the chance of an afternoon storm. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers at times in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will start the day with lots of sun until some clouds and a few showers move in during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to become a depression or tropical storm in a day or so. We continue to watch it closely as it moves to the west or west-northwest.

In the never-say-die department, Franklin, which is now a post-tropical cyclone, will be moving quickly southward into the warm waters east of the Azores, so Franklin has a low chance of becoming a tropical storm or depression once again. And Idalia, also a post-tropical cyclone in the middle of the Atlantic, has absorbed what was left of Jose.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Gert have dissipated in the middle of the Atlantic and Katia is becoming a remnant low far from land. And a wave that will emerge from the African coast in a day or so has a medium chance of becoming a depression in the next week as it moves to the west-northwest.