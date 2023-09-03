Good Sun and a Gusty Breeze

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and a few showers on a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with a gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches until at least Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Labor Day will bring a mix of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon and evening showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s in the Keys, and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with periods of storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny in the morning until some clouds and a few storms move in during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Idalia is bringing tropical storm conditions to Bermuda, and it’s still causing swells that are creating rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the U.S. coast. Tropical Storm Gert strengthened a bit on Saturday, but it’s forecast to dissipate in the open Atlantic by the end of the holiday weekend. Tropical Storm Katia is forecast to be a remnant low in the eastern Atlantic on Monday.

We will keep an eye on a wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a high chance of becoming a depression as it moves to the west or west-northwest. This system is likely to reach the Lesser Antilles by next weekend.