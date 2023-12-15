Form 6 Is Causing Resignations And Controversy Across Florida (Video)

By Kayla Lewis

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) – Across the state, and in North Central Florida, local elected officials are resigning over Form 6, a controversial disclosure form.

The recent Williston City Council meeting was going like planned until the end when Jerry Robinson announced his resignation effective Dec. 29.

“You have just taken the entire month of January from me,” Williston Mayor Charles Goodman, shared.

Goodman says Form 6 puts pressure on small communities who have local election qualifying deadlines in Jan.

This year lawmakers passed a law that requires local elected officials to fill it out. The controversy is making waves statewide. Media outlets across Florida are reporting resignations in Pinellas and Pasco counties as well.

“So you’re in a position where you’re serving with no pay, and yet you have to spend depending on the CPA $500 to $2,000 to fill out a form for the privilege of serving the people of your community,” Goodman said.

It requires all local officials to disclose their finances, which includes all assets and liabilities over $1,000. Senator Keith Perry says people in the Town of Inglis are just some of many upset.

“I think every city commissioner has resigned or said they will,” Perry said.

He says they are going to look at it again to find a middle ground, but it won’t be immediate.

“There’s a line between how much do we request and is important for the public in having transparency, and then what is onerous,” Perry shared.

Robinson says it’s an invasion of personal privacy, not transparency. Cedar Key Mayor Heath Davis plans on resigning on Tuesday, and last month, Dunnellon’s mayor and a council member stepped down.

“In a weird way now this form is pushing me out which is kind of ironic and really to that all I can say is touché,” Davis said.

Davis owns a business and doesn’t want his customers information out there. Ultimately, the legislature will have to approve any change to the form.

Williston city elections are on march 1, 2024 and city council members will now have to fill Robinson’s seat for only two months, the person that fills it will have to run for re-election along with fill out the form.