Florida Governor Signs Bill Increasing Motor Vehicle Exemption in Bankruptcy

The Florida Governor recently signed bill SB158 into law, which increases the value of motor vehicles owned by individuals in bankruptcy. The bill raises the motor vehicle exemption from $1,000 to $5,000, enabling more people to keep their cars during bankruptcy proceedings. The previous $1,000 exemption was one of the lowest in the nation.

The law was initially put forth during the 2022 legislative session by Rep. Michael Gottlieb and Rep. Christopher Benjamin at the behest of Fort Lauderdale bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn. While both the Florida House and Senate approved the bill at the time, it was not signed into law by the governor.

At this year’s legislative session, the bill, sponsored by Rep. Christopher Benjamin and co-sponsored by Rep. Gottlieb, Rep. Dotie Joseph and Rep. Johanna Lopez. It was signed into law today by Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I pushed for this change because I see hundreds of people each year lose their transportation in bankruptcy proceedings, which makes it harder for them to work and perpetuates the downward spiral into financial insecurity and distress,” said Chad Van Horn, founding partner attorney of Van Horn Law Group. “Although it took two years, I’m still extremely gratified the motor vehicle exemption was approved as it will provide much-needed assistance to individuals in dire financial circumstances.”

