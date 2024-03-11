Five Things To Try Out in Gatlinburg With The Family

Gatlinburg, nestled in the heart of Tennessee, is a treasure trove of family-friendly activities and scenic beauty.

From its lush national parks to an array of entertainment options, Gatlinburg offers a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation for families.

This article will guide you through some must-try experiences in this charming town, ensuring a memorable getaway for you and your loved ones.

Discover the Great Outdoors: Unforgettable Nature Experiences in Gatlinburg

The first thing that strikes you about Gatlinburg is its proximity to the natural wonders of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a plethora of activities.

Start your adventure with a hike along one of the many trails. The trails range from easy strolls perfect for little legs to more challenging hikes that lead to breathtaking vistas. Keep an eye out for wildlife, as the park is home to an array of animals, including black bears and elk.

Another outdoor gem is the Ober Mountain Amusement Park and Ski Area. Here, families can enjoy activities year-round. During winter, the ski slopes come alive with enthusiasts of all ages. In warmer months, the amusement park offers fun rides, mini-golf, and even a mountain coaster that winds through the scenic landscape.

Don’t miss the opportunity to ride the Gatlinburg SkyPark. This chairlift takes you up to Crockett Mountain for stunning views of the town and the surrounding Smokies.

At the top, walk along the SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, for a thrilling experience coupled with unparalleled scenery.

A Sweet Treat Adventure: Exploring Fudge Shops in Gatlinburg

No visit to Gatlinburg is complete without indulging in the local sweet treat – fudge. Gatlinburg is renowned for its variety of fudge shops, each offering a unique twist on this classic confectionery. As you stroll through the bustling downtown, the aroma of freshly made fudge is irresistible.

The quest for the best fudge in Gatlinburg can be a delightful adventure for the family. Each shop boasts its specialties, from classic chocolate to inventive flavors like peanut butter and jelly or maple walnut.

Watching fudge being made is an experience in itself. Many shops have open kitchens where you can see the fudge being poured, cooled, and cut into thick, luscious slices.

For the ultimate fudge experience, be sure to visit some of the town’s most popular fudge shops. Let your taste buds guide you through an array of samples. It’s not just about savoring these sweet treats; it’s also about creating sweet memories with your family.

Step Back in Time: Gatlinburg’s Rich Historical Attractions

Gatlinburg also offers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of American history. One of the must-visit historical attractions is the Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum. This unique museum, perhaps the only one of its kind in the world, showcases over 20,000 sets of salt and pepper shakers from all over the globe, some dating back to the 1500s. It’s a quirky, fascinating glimpse into cultural history through the lens of a common kitchen item.

Another historical gem is the Ogle Cabin. It’s the first log cabin built in Gatlinburg, dating back to the early 19th century. Walking through this cabin, you can get a sense of the early settler’s life in the Smoky Mountains. The cabin is well-preserved and offers an educational experience for the whole family.

Don’t forget to ride the Gatlinburg Trolley for a historic tour around the town. It’s not only an efficient way to explore but also adds a nostalgic charm to your Gatlinburg adventure.

Fun and Games: Gatlinburg’s Exciting Family Entertainment

After exploring the natural and historical sights, dive into the fun-filled entertainment options Gatlinburg offers. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies is a must-visit for families. This world-class aquarium is home to a variety of sea creatures, from sharks to penguins. The interactive exhibits, like touching a real stingray or watching the penguins play, are educational and entertaining for kids and adults alike.

For a fun-filled evening, head to one of Gatlinburg’s many mini-golf courses. Each course has its unique theme, from tropical adventures to mountain landscapes, providing a whimsical and enjoyable experience for the whole family.

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, try the mountain coasters. These coasters let you control your speed as you zip through the beautiful mountain scenery. It’s an exhilarating way to enjoy the outdoors and get a unique view of Gatlinburg’s natural beauty.

Experience the Thrill: Gatlinburg’s Adventure Parks and Outdoor Activities

Gatlinburg is not just about serene landscapes and historical sites; it’s also a haven for adventure seekers. The town’s adventure parks and numerous outdoor activities cater to those looking for a rush of adrenaline.

Anvil Mountain Coaster, one of the newest additions to Gatlinburg’s array of attractions, offers a thrilling ride through the mountains. Control your speed as you glide through turns and dips, all while taking in the breathtaking views.

For families with younger children, Rowdy Bear Mountain is a fantastic destination. It features a mountain glider, which is a unique combination of free-falling and hang gliding. The safety and fun of this ride make it suitable for almost all ages.

If you’re visiting in the summer, don’t miss out on the water slides and splash zones, which offer a refreshing break from the heat.

Gatlinburg, with its diverse array of attractions, offers something for every family member. From the thrill of outdoor adventures to the joy of discovering the best fudge, this town is a goldmine of experiences waiting to be explored.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation, adventure, or just quality time with your loved ones, Gatlinburg is the perfect destination to create lasting memories. So pack your bags, gather your family, and get ready for an unforgettable journey in the heart of Tennessee.