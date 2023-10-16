Feeling Like Fall, But Still Watching the Tropics

Monday features the first cool morning we’ve seen in a long time, with lows in the 60s. The day will be on the breezy side with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of Collier and Palm Beach counties on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring an even cooler start, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s on the mainland and in the upper 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny with a cool breeze that will be quite gusty near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature morning lows in the 60s, followed by lots of sun. Look for a gusty breeze in the East Coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will continue the warming trend, and morning lows will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Most of the day will be sunny, but we can’t rule out a few quick afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the seasonable mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Sean was well on its way to becoming a remnant low in the central Atlantic on Sunday. What’s left of Sean is forecast to dissipate early Tuesday. Elsewhere, the wave that’s now in the central Atlantic wasn’t having a good day,either. But the wave still has a high chance of becoming a depression in a couple of days as it moves to the west or west-northwest. It could pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles later in the week, so we’ll keep an eye on it.