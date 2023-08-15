Endless Heat and Storms; Watching The Tropics

Tuesday features too much hot sun and a few clouds in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. The heat advisory remains in effect until at least Tuesday evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s close to the Atlantic coast and in the Keys. Look for highs in the mid-90s in the east coast suburbs, along the Gulf Coast, and in the interior. But it will feel much hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring clouds and storms to the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will start the day with sun and showers, but storms will move in during the afternoon. Expect a stormy evening around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of clouds and storms during the day and throughout the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies and a few showers. Storms will take over in the midafternoon and last into the evening. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

It’s mid-August, so it’s time for the tropical Atlantic to get busy. Nothing is expected to form on Tuesday, but a wave that will emerge from the African coast on Wednesday or Thursday has a low chance of development over the next week as it moves to the west-northwest or northwest. And a low is expected to form in the central Atlantic in a couple of days. This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next week as it moves to the west-northwest. We’ll keep an eye on all of this.