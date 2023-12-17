Early Storms, Then Sunny and Breezy

Sunday morning features windy conditions and lingering showers and storms as the low that’s brought us so much rough weather moves away. Then look for clearing skies, plenty of sun, and a brisk breeze in the afternoon. The flood watch in the East Coast metro area remains into Sunday morning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place for all South Florida beaches on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Monday will bring a cool morning, with lows in the 60s. The day will be sunny with a cool and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be off to a chilly start, with morning lows mostly in the low 50s. Then look for lots of sun and a cool and gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature morning lows in the 50s again, followed by breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another cool morning and mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.