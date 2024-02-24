Early Showers, Then Lots of Sun

Saturday features some early showers in spots, followed by lots of sun and a gusty breeze as a front moves through South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Broward and Palm Beach county coasts, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows mostly in the low 50s on the mainland and near 60 degrees in the Keys. The day will be sunny but cool. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will start with another chilly morning. Then look for lots of sun and maybe a cloud or two, mostly in the East Coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mild morning and mostly sunny skies. Look for breezy conditions in the East Coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s, with a few inland locations reaching 80 degrees.