Early Showers, Cooler Evening

Tuesday features some early showers, followed by plenty of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a leftover shower. Look for a gusty breeze along the Gulf Coast and in portions of the Keys as a front moves in. Temperatures will drop during the evening. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid-70s in the Keys, and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Valentine’s Day will bring morning lows mostly in the 50s. But lots of sun will warm things up to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-70s, with a few locations reaching the upper 70s.

Friday will see some sun and plenty of clouds. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds during the day and some nighttime showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.