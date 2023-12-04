Early Fog, Then More Clouds Than Sun

Monday features some fog to start, especially in western parts of South Florida. Then look for some sun but more clouds. A shower is possible in spots during the late morning to midafternoon. Look for plenty of clouds in the evening as a weak front moves in slowly. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area, mostly the low 80s in the Keys, and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring morning lows in the 60s, followed by partly cloudy skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will feature a cool morning, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Plenty of clouds and a cool and gusty breeze will keep afternoon temperatures on the cool side. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 50s. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and a few clouds. But Thursday’s highs will remain stuck in the mid-70s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a cool start. Then look for lots of clouds in the east coast metro area and a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.